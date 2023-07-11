Fox (Photo: Wayne State University)

NATIONAL MUSIC CENTRE/CALGARY PD L. ADAM FOX has been named PD at WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WDET/DETROIT.

“ADAM’s experience and skills in programming are exceptional and he also brings a leadership style that will enhance both staff and listener experiences,” said GM MARY ZATINA. “WDET is on a fast track to excellence in all areas and ADAM will be steering our sound in a way that fully maximizes the community service we deliver.”

FOX, a former Content Dir. for Variety CKUA/EDMONTON and the CKUA RADIO NETWORK and Station Mgr. for UNIVERSITY OF WINDSOR Variety CJAM/WINDSOR, ON, said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the team to support the critical mission of WDET! This station has always been a beacon for me, reflecting the stories, music, and culture of my favorite city in the world, and bringing the news of the world with a DETROIT perspective.”

