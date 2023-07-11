New

Comedian CHRISTOPHER TITUS, whose self-titled podcast is already represented by LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST, has brought his latest podcast, "KNOCK 'EM DEAD," co-hosted with RACHEL BRADLEY, to ADVERTISECAST as well. The show launched on JUNE 2nd and features TITUS and BRADLEY discussing different aspects of death.

“CHRISTOPHER TITUS and his team have done a phenomenal job in building a massive audience for the TITUS podcast, and we’re eager to support the growth of their latest comedy project,” said Head of Publisher Relations TREVR SMITHLIN. “We’re excited to introduce new advertisers to the KNOCK ‘EM DEAD podcast and provide the team with the necessary tools to grow and monetize their show.”

“The ADVERTISECAST team at LIBSYN has played a pivotal role in connecting us with high-quality advertisers and expanding the audience of our current show," said TITUS. “As we launch our new podcast, KNOCK ‘EM DEAD, we look forward to strengthening our ADVERTISECAST partnership to build new brand relationships and reach more listeners.”

« see more Net News