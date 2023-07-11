Cohn

SPOTIFY Dir./Global Podcast Sales DAVID COHN has joined WESTWOOD ONE as SVP/Sales and Digital Partnerships with nationwide responsibility for digital sales and additional oversight of the NEW YORK and ATLANTA sales teams.

“I’m super excited to join WESTWOOD ONE. The opportunity to expand our digital footprint with the company’s amazing podcast and streaming assets was a natural draw for me,” said COHN. “I’m excited to dig into the integrated advertising opportunities available in the red-hot audio space.”

"DAVID is an accomplished sales leader with an exceptional command of the digital landscape," said Pres./Sales BRANDON BERMAN, to whom the NEW YORK-based COHN will report. “With his proven client-focused, multi-platform sales success, he is positioned to make an immediate impact on our business.”

