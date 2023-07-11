Hernandez

AUDACY/PHOENIX OM and Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX Regional Brand Mgr. CHRIS HERNANDEZ is adding Regional Brand Manager duties for Top 40 WKXJ (100.3 KISS FM)/CHATTANOOGA.

“I’m delighted to announce CHRIS’ well-deserved promotion,” said VP/Top 40 Programming BRIAN KELLY. “CHRIS has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in his multiple roles and works hard to ensure seamless broadcasting of our shows for our top talent.”

“I'm excited to work alongside the CHATTANOOGA programming and on-air team,” said HERNANDEZ. “CHATTANOOGA has a great culture, and I'm looking forward to having KISS continue to be a big part of it!”

