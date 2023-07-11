Halverson

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING in NASHVILLE has signed ATLANTIC RECORDS-signed Country artist TYLER HALVERSON to his first publishing deal. The SOUTH DAKOTA native and BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate credits his writing style to adventures in the U.S. West, where he established his own style, which he named "Western Amerijuana."

HALVERSON has amassed millions of streams with 2021 independent releases "Beer Garden Baby," "Mac Miller," and 2022's "Your Bar Now” (with KYLIE FREY). He signed with ATLANTIC earlier this year and released the single "Her" in MAY.

"I saw TYLER play a writer round at THE BASEMENT in 2021, and I was immediately hooked," said CONCORD VP/A&R MELISSA SPILLMAN. "Everything about him is original and authentic, and I am so proud to have him in the CONCORD family. His brand of 'Western Amerijuana' music makes him immediately stand out from the pack. We are so lucky to get to work with such a humble and talented artist!"

HALVERSON said, "I’m so thankful and grateful to be a part of CONCORD, a team that supports my songwriting and artistry. I’m blessed to say I write songs for a living now. Thank you MELISSA and CONCORD for believing!"

