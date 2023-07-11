New Weekly Podcast

ACAST has launched a weekly podcast with Canadian TV personality and style expert MYLES SEXTON and their fiance TYLER AUSTIN. "OUR PRIVATE BITS" will cover topics like gender identity, sexuality, mental health, and sexual health.

SEXTON said, “I am so excited to work with ACAST because many of my favorite podcasts are a part of the ACAST family, but also because ACAST is a global podcast platform and I hope that our words can reach people all over the world.”

« see more Net News