More Satellite Bandwidth

SIRIUSXM and the FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (FEMA) have expanded their existing relationship to give FEMA access to SIRIUSXM's satellite platform for additional bandwidth for the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) National Public Warning System (NPWS) network.

“A secure, trusted, capable and reliable technology ecosystem is the foundation of the IPAWS NPWS capability,” said FEMA IPAWS Dir. ANTWANE JOHNSON. “IPAWS embraces innovative technologies and platforms, and SIRIUSXM’s satellite network helps reinforce our capabilities.”

“By supplying this satellite-based backup for FEMA’s backbone communications system, SIRIUSXM helps to strengthen FEMA’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to weather-related crises and other emergencies,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/GM, Signal Distribution Engineering BRIDGET NEVILLE. “SIRIUSXM has worked extensively with FEMA over the years, and we are proud of our efforts that aid in delivering critical emergency messages to the public. We look forward to deepening and expanding upon our relationship with FEMA through this program and additional opportunities to leverage our satellite network in the future.”

