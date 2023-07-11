Lineup Announced

AMB SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT (AMBSE) has announced the lineup for this year's two-day ATLIVE festival, taking place at MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA on FRIDAY OCTOBER 19th and SATURDAY OCTOBER 20th. FRIDAY night's performers include Latin acts: GRUPO FIRME, J BALVIN, FARRUKO and sibling trio YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA. SATURDAY night's performers include Country artists GEORGE STRAIT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY and LITTLE BIG TOWN.

AMBSE VP/Stadium Events and Premium Sales DOUG ROBERTS said, “We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM for ATLIVE. The ATLIVE concert series has quickly become one of the can’t-miss concert events of the year, and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM in OCTOBER.”

Tickets for each night go on sale FRIDAY, JULY 21st at 10a (ET). Click here for more information.





