New Class Of Women’s Leadership Academy Announced

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has announced a new class for its "Women’s Leadership Academy," an interactive group coaching experience for 15 high-performing, high-potential women leaders within Country music. The group is selected through an extensive application process.

The 15-week program, now in its second year (NET NEWS 3/1), kicked off YESTERDAY (7/10), and includes coaching and educational sessions. Members are expected to walk away with an expanded network, a roadmap for career growth and improved leadership abilities.

This year's new class is:

COURTNEY ALLEN (Sr. Dir./A&R, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING)

CHARLOTTE BURKE BASS (VP/NASHVILLE Operations, THE ORIEL COMPANY)

SAMANTHA BORENSTEIN (Artist Mgr., SAM I AM ENTERTAINMENT)

STEPHANIE DAVENPORT (Sr. Dir./A&R, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE)

HALIE HAMPTON MOSLEY (VP/Roster Operations, WHY&HOW)

MEG KEHOE (Head of Media, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE)

MALLORI KIRCHENSCHLAGER (Business Mgr., LUMA BUSINESS SERVICES)

ALLISON LAUGHTER (VP/Digital, Marketing and Streaming, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT)

KAITLYN MOORE (VP/Marketing, MTHEORY)

JESSICA MYERS (VP/Rights Management, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP)

RACHEL POWERS (VP/MESSINA TOURING GROUP)

KYLEN SHARPE (Agent, CAA)

MOLLY SHEHAN (Partner/Attorney, MILOM CROW KELLEY BECKETT SHEHAN PLC)

TAYLOR SMITH TILESTON (Tour Mgr., LITTLE BIG TOWN)

HEATHER VASSAR (VP/EMPIRE)

CMA SVP/Industry Relations & Philanthropy TIFFANY KERNS said, “After our inaugural year last year, we were blown away at the conversation, community and genuine connection that was born from this program. We were reminded that true leadership starts with developing a system of support across our business, and through the incredible women in this program, that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen. There was no doubt that we would continue this program, and I am thrilled to welcome this year’s impressive class of women.”

