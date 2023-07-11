Moore

SMACKSONGS has partnered with WORKTAPE MUSIC to sign McCOY MOORE to a worldwide publishing deal. The LAKELAND, FL, native moved to NASHVILLE after graduating from high school to pursue songwriting full time. He spent his first few years in town releasing songs independently as an artist, eventually getting cuts with SHANE PROFITT (“Am Who I Am"), and BRYCE MAULDIN (“Life’s A Beach” and “I Need You”).

WORKTAPE MUSIC's TRAVIS GORDON said, “The SMACK team is a proven developer of talent, and their enthusiasm for McCOY and his songs has been truly palpable. I’m thrilled to partner with them to help make McCOY’s dreams become reality.”

SMACK VP/Publishing LEE KRABEL said, “McCOY is not only an incredible talent, but a great person as well. From our first meeting with McCOY and TRAVIS, we knew we had to figure out a way to all work together. We are excited to see what he can accomplish.”

MOORE added, “I’m super thankful for LEE and TRAVIS, and my whole SMACKSONGS/WORKTAPE family. I couldn’t be more excited to write songs and be surrounded by hardworking people every day in this next chapter of my career. Every time you walk into the office, you can tell everyone is happy to be there, and I feel that same way. I’m grateful for good folks believing in what I bring to the table, and I’m excited to get to work!”

