'The Rowdy Ride Home' Picks Up New Affiliates
by Jeff Lynn
ROWDY YATES' nationally syndicated SUITERADIO afternoon drive show, "THE ROWDY RIDE HOME," has added several more affiliates, bringing its total to 44 stations. Coming on in JULY are: KIBR/KICR (K102 COUNTRY)/SPOKANE, WA; WCOE (96.7 THE EAGLE)/LA PORTE, IN; WBYS-W229BZ-W231EC/CANTON, IL; KDKD/CLIFTON, MO; and KXCS/COAHOMA, TX.
THE ROWDY RIDE HOME, a five-hour, six-day-a-week program, launched in MAY of last year (NET NEWS 4/25/22).