New affiliates

ROWDY YATES' nationally syndicated SUITERADIO afternoon drive show, "THE ROWDY RIDE HOME," has added several more affiliates, bringing its total to 44 stations. Coming on in JULY are: KIBR/KICR (K102 COUNTRY)/SPOKANE, WA; WCOE (96.7 THE EAGLE)/LA PORTE, IN; WBYS-W229BZ-W231EC/CANTON, IL; KDKD/CLIFTON, MO; and KXCS/COAHOMA, TX.

THE ROWDY RIDE HOME, a five-hour, six-day-a-week program, launched in MAY of last year (NET NEWS 4/25/22).

