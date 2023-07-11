New Memoire

GEORGE BROWN, founding member of KOOL & THE GANG has released his memoir, TOO HOT: KOOL & THE GANG & ME. In his book, BROWN shares details on his recent cancer scare and subsequent treatment as well as details on the six decades making music, touring the world, and navigating fame’s wild ride as an African American trailblazer, and his life in and out of the band.

In addition to the book, KOOL & THE GANG’s 34th studio album, PEOPLE JUST WANNA HAVE FUN is out FRIDAY, JULY 14th, celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary next year a little early.

BROWN's memoire is availible here.





