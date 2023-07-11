Vaughn

AUDACY/MILWAUKEE has named TAYLOR VAUGHN Asst. Brand Manager/MD for Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM) and Hot AC WMYX (99.1 THE MIX).

AUDACY/MILWAUKEE SVP/Market Manager ANDREA HANSEN commented, "I’m excited to elevate TAYLOR VAUGHN to Assistant Brand Manager and Music Director for WXSS and WMYX. Her wealth of programming experience will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success."

TAYLOR responded, "I am beyond thrilled to be back in the building where it all began for me and proud to be part of the AUDACY family, working under my mentor BRIAN KELLY. Getting to work at an amazing job, in my hometown, with people I’ve known for almost two decades. My dream just became reality."

« see more Net News