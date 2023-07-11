Tickets On Sale Now

Music legends BRENDA LEE and JEANNIE SEELY will host the 20th anniversary SOURCE NASHVILLE HALL OF FAME AWARDS, set for TUESDAY, AUGUST 29th, at the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM inside MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The annual awards honor and induct a select group of "Women Behind The Music." Find info on this year's seven inductees here.

Individual tickets are $95 for SOURCE members and $105 for the general public and are on sale now here.

