BROOKLYN, NY-based SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted TAYLOR PERRY from Account Executive to Sr. Account Executive. PERRY started with the company in 2020 as a Publicity Assistant.

SHORE FIRE MEDIA SVP MATT HANKS said, “TAYLOR approaches every project with enthusiasm and empathy in equal measure. Her attention to detail and unwavering commitment to her clients is an inspiration to all of us at SHORE FIRE, and we are excited to see her continue to grow into her role as a leader at the company.”

