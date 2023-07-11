-
Michael Harriot's 'Drapetomaniax: Unshackled History' Podcast Debuts
by Perry Michael Simon
SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and PHARRELL WILLIAMS’ OTHERTone are producing a new weekly podcast on Black Americans in history, hosted by journalist MICHAEL HARRIOT. "DRAPETOMANIAX: UNSHACKLED HISTORY" debuted TUESDAY (7/11) and will feature guests including JOY REID, ROY WOOD JR., YVETTE NICOLE BROWN, NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, ROLAND S. MARTIN, BAKARI SELLERS, KEVONSTAGE, and TIFFANY CROSS.
“DRAPETOMANIAX is a simple recipe,” said HARRIOT. “We picked the most fascinating figures and important-but-largely-unknown events from Black history and seasoned it with the biggest stars, the best storytellers and the most respected scholars.”