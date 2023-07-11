Sale

THE SYNDICATE has sold comedy media brand THE LAUGH BUTTON to 800 POUND GORILLA MEDIA for an undisclosed price. THE SYNDICATE will continue to offer marketing services in comedy, including social campaigns for GOTHAM COMEDY CLUB and the NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL, marketing for CRAIG FERGUSON, and its partnership with LEWIS BLACK, and serving as Exec. Producers for BLACK's "RANTCAST" podcast. Comic ROBERT KELLY, whose RIOTCAST podcast network partnered with THE SYNDICATE and 800 POUND GORILLA in 2019, will continue with his standup career and co-hosting "THE BONFIRE" with BIG JAY OAKERSON on SIRIUSXM and two podcasts.

THE SYNDICATE CEO CHRIS ELLES said, “I'm extremely proud of our hard work in growing THE LAUGH BUTTON (TLB) and all the hysterical content we created with stand-up comics on every level of their career. THE SYNDICATE has been supporting stand-up comedy for nearly 20 years and I'm very excited for our future as we continue working directly with comedians, networks, venues, and brands who have an affinity for comedic entertainment."

“It’s a really exciting time for the brand,” said THE LAUGH BUTTON Editor-In-Chief MATT KLEINSCHMIDT. “Since the site’s launch I’ve had the pleasure of overseeing its editorial vision, and most recently curating its record label and podcast talent. And though I will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations/vision of the site, it’s being put into some incredibly capable hands to lead it to a new future.”

800 POUND GORILLA MEDIA Founder DAMION GREIMAN said, “All of us here at 800 POUND GORILLA MEDIA have loved working with ROBERT KELLY and THE SYNDICATE and are excited for what they both take on next. By integrating the comedy news of TLB, here at GORILLA, we have elevated our stand-up specials and albums to new heights. 800PGM, ROBERT KELLY, and THE SYNDICATE will collaborate again. We are already looking forward to a blockbuster summer flick produced by 800PGM starring comedy action hero BOBBY KELLY, marketed by THE SYNDICATE.”

"Working with THE LAUGH BUTTON and 800 POUND GORILLA on the podcast network has been an incredible experience,” said KELLY. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of such a talented team. I'm excited for what the future holds, and I look forward to continuing projects with both THE SYNDICATE and 800 POUND GORILLA. Together, I hope we can continue to create amazing content that will entertain audiences everywhere!”

