Bonus Coverage

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has bolstered the reach of two of the stations in its JERSEY SHORE cluster, covering the MONMOUTH-OCEAN market. Both stations' new signals replace "CAT COUNTRY JERSEY SHORE," which had been imported from Country sister station WPUR (CAT COUNTRY 107.3)/ATLANTIC CITY since 2022.

Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT) gains more coverage in OCEAN COUNTY on 104.1 FM. Read their announcement here: https://943thepoint.com/major-announcement-for-94-3-the-point/

And AC WOBM will now be heard in MONMOUTH COUNTY on 96.7 FM. Read their announcement here: https://wobm.com/major-announcement-for-92-7-wobm/

