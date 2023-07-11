-
Townsquare Media/Jersey Shore Adds Coverage In Monmouth-Ocean For WJLK (94.3 The Point) And WOBM
by Tom Cunningham
July 12, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has bolstered the reach of two of the stations in its JERSEY SHORE cluster, covering the MONMOUTH-OCEAN market. Both stations' new signals replace "CAT COUNTRY JERSEY SHORE," which had been imported from Country sister station WPUR (CAT COUNTRY 107.3)/ATLANTIC CITY since 2022.
Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT) gains more coverage in OCEAN COUNTY on 104.1 FM. Read their announcement here: https://943thepoint.com/major-announcement-for-94-3-the-point/
And AC WOBM will now be heard in MONMOUTH COUNTY on 96.7 FM. Read their announcement here: https://wobm.com/major-announcement-for-92-7-wobm/