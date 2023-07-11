Charese, CeCe

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to “CECE ON-AIR” (aka CHANTAL COOK), heard weekday mornings on the “PAC JAM MORNING SHOW” on COX MEDIA Urban AC WEDR (99JAMZ)/MIAMI. Among CECE’s other duties are being the Digital Lead for the station, as well as sister station Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105).

Discussing her career path to the bright lights of MIAMI, CECE said, “It hasn’t always been easy. I think one of the biggest challenges I have faced in both small and big markets is trying to prove my worth. In this industry, you will be told ‘no’ more than ‘yes.’ It can get exhausting and depressing. So many talented people are going for these few jobs in the industry. You always have to push yourself to do more to stand out from the crowd.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, get caught up with CECE. Read her story here.

« see more Net News