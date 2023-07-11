Aretha Franklin (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

A document handwritten by ARETHA FRANKLIN and found in her couch after her 2018 is a valid MICHIGAN will, a jury said yesterday in a dispute that has turned two of the singer's sons against each other.

The decision was a victory for KECALF FRANKLIN and EDWARD FRANKLIN, whose attorneys argued the papers dated 2014 should take precedence over a 2010 will discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet in the soul great's home in suburban DETROIT.

After the verdict was read, ARETHA’s grandchildren stepped forward from the first row to hug KECALF and EDWARD.

Said KECALF, “I’m very, very happy. I just wanted my mother’s wishes to be adhered to. We just want to exhale right now. It’s been a long five years for my family, my children.”

In closing arguments, lawyers for KECALF and EDWARD said the fact that the 2014 papers were found in a notebook in couch cushions did not make them less significant.

KECALF and EDWARD had teamed up against brother TED WHITE II, who favored the 2010 will. WHITE's attorney noted the earlier will was under lock and key. He said it was much more important than papers found in a couch.

“We were here to see what the jury would rule. We’ll live with it,” WHITE's lawyer said after the verdict.

The jury found that the 2014 version was signed by ARETHA, who put a smiley face in the letter "A."

ARETHA’s estate managers have been paying bills, settling millions in tax debts and generating income through music royalties and other intellectual property. The will dispute, however, has been unfinished business.

There are differences between the 2010 and 2014 versions, though they both appear to indicate that FRANKLIN’s four sons would share income from music and copyrights.

But under the 2014 will, KECALF FRANKLIN and grandchildren would get his mother’s main home in BLOOMFIELD HILLS, which was valued at $1.1 million when she died but is worth much more today.

The older will said 53-year-old KECALF and 64-year-old EDWARD “must take business classes and get a certificate or a degree” to benefit from the estate. That provision is not in the 2014 version.

WHITE, who played guitar with ARETHA, testified against the 2014 will, saying his mother typically would get important documents done “conventionally and legally” and with assistance from an attorney.

“I love my brother with all my heart,” KECALF said outside court when asked if there was a rift with TED.

ARETHA’s other son, CLARENCE FRANKLIN, lives under guardianship in an assisted living center and did not participate in the trial.

« see more Net News