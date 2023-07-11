Britney Spears (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS' bombshell memoir, "The Woman In Me," which features a black-and-white photo of her topless taken in 2001, will be available on OCTOBER 24th.

GALLERY BOOKS, an imprint of SIMON & SCHUSTER, are publishing the highly anticipated tome.

GALLERY BOOKS SVP/Publisher JENNIFER BERGSTROM told PEOPLE, “BRITNEY’s compelling testimony in open court [about her conservatorship] shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The publishing house promises the memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story” on her own terms.

“[‘The Woman in Me’] is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope.”

SIMON & SCHUSTER reportedly shelled out $15 million for the book. “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas,” an insider shared at the time.

SPEARS had apparently been angling to write a memoir ever since her younger sister, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS, wrote a scathing book, “Things I Should Have Said,” in JANUARY 2022. BRITNEY claimed the book was filled with lies.

An insider told NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX, “BRITNEY’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband, SAM ASGHARI.”

BRITNEY worked with acclaimed novelist/journalist SAM LASKY as ghostwriter.

