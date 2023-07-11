-
Promotion Vet Jamie Willis Leaves 300 Elektra Pacific Northwest Regional Post
by Roy Trakin
July 12, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
JAMIE WILLIS has now followed RIC AUSTIN out of the 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT promotion department (NET NEWS 7/11).
WILSON spent almost 20 years with LAVA, ROADRUNNER and ELEKTRA, moving from the BOSTON area to SEATTLE, where was a regional promotion rep for 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT.
He previously worked the NEW ENGLAND/NORTHEAST markets for ELEKTRA, VIRGIN, MERCURY, C2, MAVERICK and DREAMWORKS.
Reach out to JAMIE at (206) 240-8877 or jdkw29@gmail.com.