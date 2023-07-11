Jamie Willis

JAMIE WILLIS has now followed RIC AUSTIN out of the 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT promotion department (NET NEWS 7/11).

WILSON spent almost 20 years with LAVA, ROADRUNNER and ELEKTRA, moving from the BOSTON area to SEATTLE, where was a regional promotion rep for 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT.

He previously worked the NEW ENGLAND/NORTHEAST markets for ELEKTRA, VIRGIN, MERCURY, C2, MAVERICK and DREAMWORKS.

Reach out to JAMIE at (206) 240-8877 or jdkw29@gmail.com.





