Replacing Ozzy Osbourne

JUDAS PRIEST has been added to the POWER TRIP concert festival and will join AC/DC on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th, replacing OZZY OSBOURNE, who bowed out of the concert earlier this week (NET NEWS 7/10/23). The POWER TRIP concert festival is set for OCTOBER 6-8 at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA (the home of the COACHELLA FESTIVAL). The lineup will also include GUNS N' ROSES and IRON MAIDEN on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th and METALLICA and TOOL on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th.

JUDAS PRIEST made the following statement about joining POWER TRIP: “POWER TRIPPERS are you ready for some JUDAS PRIEST style heavy metal? We are excited and ready to raise double horns way up high together. Keeping metal faith at this one of a kind POWER TRIP world event!"

For more information, go to powertrip.live.

