Paul

Congratulations to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA'S nationally syndicated "TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS" host EVAN PAUL and his wife, KRISTEN DRUM, who welcomed a son, REMY KYE ROSE, YESTERDAY (7/11). PAUL shared on social media, "Mom and baby are all doing wonderful."

He joins a family that includes big sister LIBBY, who was born in 2019.

