Syndicated Pink Floyd Show

"Floydian Slip," a weekly PINK FLOYD show produced by CRAIG BAILEY will begin running on GUARANTY BROADCASTING Classic Rock WDGL (EAGLE 98.1)/BATON ROUGE, LA starting on SUNDAY, JULY 16th at 1p (CT).

"Floydian Slip" is currently heard on more than 110 stations in the U.S., CANADA and overseas. BAILEY started building the RANDOM PRECISION RADIO NETWORK in 2009 when he began syndicating the show from his home studio under the moniker RANDOM PRECISION MEDIA LLC.

For more info on the show, check out www.floydianslip.com.

