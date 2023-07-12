New Agreement

DEF JAM RECORDINGS and RAEDIO, the audio division of HOORAE MEDIA, have signed a new, multi-year deal with DEF JAM helping to sign, market, and distribute RAEDIO artists. The agreement includes publishing, music supervision, music library, podcasts, digital content and events deals.

RAEDIO, the audio division of HOORAE MEDIA, was founded by actor, writer, and producer, ISSA RAE. HOORAE MEDIA added RAEDIO in 2019. RAEDIO has a development deal in place with AUDIBLE, to create audio content.

RAE also stars in the upcoming movie, BARBIE.

