Scholarship Winners Named

The 2023 "RISING THROUGH THE RANKS" scholarship recipients have been named by RAB, BMI, MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC., and XPERI. This year's RISING THROUGH THE RANKS program is a hybrid event. A virtual session kicks it off on AUGUST 1 with an in-person event AUGUST 8-10 at the BMI NASHVILLE office.

The 2023 Scholarship Recipients:

AMANDA ALLWOOD, COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA

MELISSA AMUNDSON, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/ALEXANDRIA, MN

SHEIFALIKA BHATNAGAR, COX MEDIA GROUP/JACKSONVILLE

SHEENA BROOK, BMI/NASHVILLE

DEBBIE CERRITO, iHEARTMEDIA/STUDIO CITY, CA

KIERSTON COOK, iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE

KATHLEEN FINK, GEN MEDIA PARTNERS/CHAGRIN FALLS, OH

CINDY HUNTER, iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND

MICHELLE HURLEY, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/COLUMBUS, OH

STACEY KO, SUMMITMEDIA/HONOLULU

STEPHANIE KORAB, STINGRAY MEDIA/ST. JOHN’S, NL

MERIAH KOTARY, AUDACY/FORT WORTH, TX

JEN LAHMANN, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/ST. CLOUD, MN

JILL MASEK, NRG MEDIA/LINCOLN, NE

DEANNA MEADOWS, FORCHT BROADCASTING/PAINTSVILLE, KY

EMMY MYERS, AUDACY/NEW YORK

ANNETTE NAGY, SALEM MEDIA GROUP/LOS ANGELES

TIFFANY ROBLES, COX MEDIA GROUP/SAN ANTONIO

TAMMY SOWDER, MILNER MEDIA PARTNERS/BOURBONNAIS, IL

HANNAH STROMSETH, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/SIOUX FALLS, SD

KAPI THOMAS, LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS/BOISE, ID

JOSIE VOTE, SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA, NE

JESSICA WILLIAMS, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ROCHESTER, MN

MARY ZUKIN, ILIAD MEDIA GROUP/MERIDIAN, ID

Speakers for the event include GOOD KARMA BRANDS GSM LINDSAY ADAMS; iHEARTMEDIA Pres. of Market Groups HARTLEY ADKINS; SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA and CAPCITY COMMUNICATIONS Owner and CEO KRISTIN CANTRELL; XPERI/Broadcast Services Sr. Mgr. DONNA DETWEILER; RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER; RADIO ONE Integrated Marketing and Project Management Mgr. LORI FLOWERS; LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/LEIGHTON ENGAGE-Digital Exec. Dir. KELLI FRIELER; BMI/Industry Reletions, Licensing Exec. Dir. JESSICA FROST; CUMULUS MEDIA/VP and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES; RAB Dir./Sales KIM JOHNSON; AUDACY COO SUSAN LARKIN; MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC. Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF; RAB/Professional Development SVP JEFF SCHMIDT; iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY Region Dir./Country Programming ASHLEY WILSON and artist TRISHA YEARWOOD.

