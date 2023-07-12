Debuted Today

ALL ACCESS has learned that WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (LUCY 93.3) is flipping to Spanish Hits as LATINO 93.3. The station set the move for 9:33a (CT) TODAY (7/12).

The station’s mission, according to a press release, is “to serve today’s multi-cultural Hispanic community in CENTRAL TEXAS” with content that is fun, “informative, culturally relevant, Spanish-language content and music that matches the audience’s lifestyle.”

Outgoing LUCY 93.3 PD JAY MICHAELS told ALL ACCESS, “It’s been a real pleasure to program LUCY 93.3 and I look forward to now concentrating my programming energies on Triple A KGSR HD-2 AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO 97.1.

“As its PD, I can tell you that we have some exciting plans in the works, powered by an exceptional staff of real AUSTIN personalities and a wonderful local team dedicated to marketing and growing the brand digitally.”

