The syndicated ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW has been added for weekdays 7-10p (ET) at AUDACY News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO.

WBEN Operations Dir, and AUDACY VP/News-Talk TIM WENGER said, “We’re thrilled to have ARMSTRONG & GETTY as part of the evening lineup at WBEN. Their entertaining approach to current events and politics is a refreshing way to cap off the daylong programming on the station.”

In a joint statement, JACK ARMSTRONG and JOE GETTY said, “We’re excited to join the list of great radio voices that have been part of BUFFALO and WBEN. Now, more than ever, it’s important that folks get a perspective from outside the mainstream media. We’re here to be that honest voice.”

Find out more about the show and availability from ERIC WEISS at THE WEISS AGENCY at Eric@TheWeissAgency.com or CRAIG WHETSTINE at craig@armstrongandgetty.com.

« see more Net News