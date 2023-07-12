New Show

RILEY GAINES, the swimmer who gained attention for her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports, will host a podcast for CLAY TRAVIS' conservative sports platform OUTKICK. "GAINES FOR GIRLS" will debut TODAY (7/12); GAIMES will also appear on other OUTKICK shows.

GAINES said, “I'm so excited to be partnering with OUTKICK to release my new podcast GAINES FOR GIRLS. The audience can expect open conversations from policy experts, world-renown scientists, elite athletes, and others who have been affected by the cultural issues plaguing AMERICA. OUTKICK is the ideal place to facilitate these conversations considering their understanding of sports and politics as well as their love for AMERICA and our freedoms. You can expect raw truth from GAINES FOR GIRLS!”

« see more Net News