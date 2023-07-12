New Ad Sales Rep

ABC AUDIO, which recently announced the end of its distribution deal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS, has announced that COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS will take over as its exclusive advertising representative. ABC AUDIO includes ABC NEWS RADIO, "THE DEJA VU SHOW," and other content for audio, digital, and social media platforms. The deal is effective immediately for inventory beginning in JANUARY 2024.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new phase of growth for ABC AUDIO with the announcement of our strategic partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS,” said ABC AUDIO VP LIZ ALESSE. “ABC NEWS RADIO remains steadfast in its mission to provide our news affiliates incisive, up-to-the-minute headlines, and we’re equally committed to creating top-tier entertainment content. By maintaining our high standards in these areas, we do more than just serve our stations -- we also create exceptional opportunities for our advertisers.”

“CHRISTMAS has come early for us and our national sponsors,” said COMPASS CEO PETER KOSANN. “ABC AUDIO represents some of the most iconic brands and media assets in the world, and we will move mountains to be a wonderful ambassador and advocate for our new partner.”

COMPASS Pres./Advertising & Marketing PAUL GREGREY said, “This is another wonderful addition to our portfolio that will help our clients achieve their audio marketing and media objectives.”

