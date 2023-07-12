Portnoy

Days after exiting CBS NEWS RADIO (NET NEWS 7/7), longtime correspondent STEVEN PORTNOY has rejoined ABC NEWS RADIO as National Correspondent. PORTNOY had served as CBS' WHITE HOUSE Correspondent since 2015 and worked at ABC NEWS in 2002-2015.

A memo to staff from VP LIZ ALESSEE announcing PORTNOY's return said, "As we embark on another pivotal presidential election season, ABC NEWS RADIO is committed to upholding those high ideals, and STEVEN’s integrity and tenacity as a journalist will help us achieve that mission."

