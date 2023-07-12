New Options

SOUNDEXCHANGE is now offering royalty payments through PAYPAL and VENMO. Creators can choose the online mobile cash transfer platforms along with CASHAPP and ZELLE as options for their payments.

“SOUNDEXCHANGE is the only collective to offer creators the option of receiving royalties via mobile payments apps on a monthly basis,” said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “We always strive to meet creators where they are and to simplify their payments/compensation/royalties. By adding PAYPAL and VENMO to our suite of mobile app payment options, we continue to show what’s possible when adopting technologies and tools that streamline the business of music for all creators.”

