Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at the booming state of live events and the phenomenon of how consumers are willing to pay the price, even going so far as to travel to other cities for concerts.

JACOBS points to MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL's bulging stadium attendance, movie theaters rebounding with an estimated increase to $32 billion in 2023, and touring music, highlighted by TAYLOR SWIFT's ERAS TOUR. He also cites a QUESTIONPRO estimate that the average ERAS TOUR concertgoer spends $1300 on tickets, parking, concessions, and merch, and how that doesn't necessarily account for the fan that sees the multiple tour stops and multiple markets.

