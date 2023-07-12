Brammer

UTA has promoted VP/People and Business Partnerships BRANDI BRAMMER to SVP/Global Music Operations. She will continue to be based in NASHVILLE, overseeing the day-to-day operations of UTA MUSIC.

"I’m thrilled to take on this new leadership role during such a pivotal moment in the growth and evolution of UTA MUSIC,” said BRAMMER, who joined UTA in 2021 from WME, and previously worked at CAA and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC. “This is such an incredible opportunity to foster synergy across so many integral parts of UTA music on a global scale with the most talented people in the business.”

UTA Partner/Co-Head of Global Music SCOTT CLAYTON added, “BRANDI's an exceptional leader who has played an integral role in growing our presence in NASHVILLE and beyond. Her deep experience, proven track record and collaborative approach will be an invaluable asset as UTA MUSIC continues to expand globally and scale our business on a global stage.”

« see more Net News