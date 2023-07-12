Sales Event

LOYD FORD's quarterly sales event, recorded for his "THE ENCOURAGERS THE RADIO RALLY" podcast, will take place on THURSDAY (7/13) at 8p (ET), with FORD and CD MEDIA CONSULTING's CHRIS FLEMING co-hosting “Telling Local Radio’s 21st Century Story” with help from guests MATT MOORE of SPOON RIVER MEDIA and former CUMULUS/PENSACOLA VP/Market Manager GARY MERTINS.

“We created THE ENCOURAGERS THE RADIO RALLY podcast to encourage radio pros at all levels,” said RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS' FORD. “Our free quarterly sales events are designed to share what’s working now, advice on selling in the current environment and to bring you ideas on how you can increase your own sales and your income this coming quarter. The radio sales profession deserves encouragement. Anyone can access our podcast on their smartphone. So, join in and get more sales this quarter.”

