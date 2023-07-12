Acquisition

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS' TERRAPIN STATION ENTERTAINMENT has taken a majority stake in production services company BLACK INK PRESENTS for an undisclosed price. Top BLACK INK management, including CEO JOHN KINSNER, CFO ALEK DEVA, and COO MIKE KASPER will remain on board overseeing day-to-day operations working with TERRAPIN STATION CEO JONATHAN SHANK.

SHANK said, “I’ve collaborated with BLACK INK on a wide range of projects, and they are tremendously creative and future focused. They have strong knowledge of the intellectual property space, they’ve worked on a range of innovative projects, and they have a passion for finding new pathways. Their skill set, combined with TERRAPIN’s growing IP roster, will give us a solid foundation, and further expand our presence in non-traditional entertainment.”

KINSNER said, "After years of working closely with JONATHAN and his team, we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to deepen our partnership with TERRAPIN and the broader SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS group. This next chapter represents an unparalleled opportunity for Black Ink to continue to grow, and to build new live entertainment experiences on the cutting edge of music, media, and technology."

