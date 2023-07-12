Bascom

PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE has signed a worldwide publishing deal with songwriter/producer COOPER BASCOM. BASCOM is best known for his appearance as a contestant on NBC's "THE VOICE" in 2016, later moving on to work as a session-singer/performer for THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY and moving to NASHVILLE in 2018.

BASCOM can be heard as background vocalist on CHRIS JANSON’s “All I Need Is You,” SHANE PROFITT’s “How It Oughta Be” and RILEY GREEN's “Different Round Here (ft. LUKE COMBS).” He has also produced on projects for artists CRAIG CAMPBELL, TREA LANDON, KAYLIN ROBERSON and NATE KENYON. His music has been featured on television shows "SELLING SUNSET," "SELLING THE OC," "BRING IT ON," "TEEN MOM," and "SIESTA KEY."

PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE Pres. MICHAEL KNOX said, “COOPER has everything we look for—originality, work ethic, talent. We’re excited to be a part of his career and to help him find the right opportunities to get him to the next level. The sky's the limit for him. We’re proud to welcome COOPER to the PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE family.”

BASCOM added, “My dream has always been to make music in any capacity. Whether it’s performance, songwriting, production, or singing behind the scenes, I will do whatever I can to be where the music is. I’m so excited for the future with the team at PEERMUSIC.”

