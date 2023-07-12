Hughes

AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO will commemorate the presentation of the BASEBALL HALL OF FAME's FORD FRICK AWARD to CHICAGO CUBS play-by-play announcer PAT HUGHES with special programming, including a three-hour special, "PAT'S CALL TO THE HALL," hosted by HUGHES' on-air partners RON COOMER and ZACH ZAIDMAN, on JULY 21st at 6p (CT). The station will air HUGHES' induction speech on JULY 22nd after the conclusion of that day's CUBS game, followed by a re-airing of the special; THE SCORE will also air vignettes from HUGHES' career through JULY 22nd.

“Pat’s induction into the BASEBALL HALL OF FAME is a testament to his exceptional broadcasting career and unwavering dedication to the CUBS and 670 THE SCORE,” said VP/Brand Mgr. MITCH ROSEN. “For 28 seasons, PAT’s voice has captured the essence of Cubs baseball. We’re delighted to recount the franchises’ cornerstone moments soundtracked by his unforgettable calls and honor a fixture in CHICAGO sports.”

