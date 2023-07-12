Better Than Ezra (Photo: Robby Klein)

NEW ORLEANS Alt-Rock band BETTER THAN EZRA (BTE) will once again headline the RETURN OF LEGENDS OF THE FALL 2023 tour. Tickets for the 10-city run go on sale FRIDAY (7/14) at 10a local time.

In addition to the tour, the band will release a new single, “Mystified,” the first of new music since 2018.

BETTER THAN EZRA is also set to play PILGRIMAGE FEST in FRANKLIN, TN, on SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd along with headliners THE LUMINEERS, HAILEY WHITTERS, BUTCH WALKER and more. BTE frontman KEVIN GRIFFIN is co-founder and owner of the annual festival.

GRIFFIN said of the upcoming headlining tour, "Like every great sequel…MAGIC MIKE XXL, Speed 2: CRUISE CONTROL, and THE NEXT KARATE KID, BETTER THAN EZRA’s RETURN OF LEGENDS OF THE FALL will be bigger, bolder and sexier. We can’t wait to bring it to a town near you!"

Original member and Bass player TOM DRUMMOND added, “I’m stoked to make this tour an annual thing and am very excited to have new music to go with it!”

BETTER THAN EZRA kicks off summer dates with the band TRAIN on SATURDAY (7/15).

