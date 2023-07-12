Hand

CHRIS HAND is returning to CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE to host the 9a-noon (CT) slot left vacant by the departure of MICHAEL DELGIORNO earlier this year. HAND, who starts his new post on MONDAY, announced his return on TWITTER TODAY (7/12). Station veteran PAMELA FURR has been filling in since DELGIORNO's departure.

HAND served as a producer and fill-in host at WTN from last OCTOBER through APRIL of this year before joining CHARLIE KIRK's TURNING POINT USA conservative organization as Media Director. He formerly worked at AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH.

« see more Net News