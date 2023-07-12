First Annual 'Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff'

GARTH BROOKS is set to headline LOUISIANA's SUGAR BOWL COUNTRY KICKOFF to celebrate the start of the 2023 college football season on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd at CAESARS SUPERDOME in NEW ORLEANS. Opening acts for the event including LOUISIANA’s own LAINEY WILSON and the NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND. Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, JULY 21st at 10a (CT).

Festivities for the SUGAR BOWL COUNTRY KICKOFF will begin at CHAMPIONS SQUARE with "Tailgate Town," a football-themed interactive experience which will also feature up-and-coming music talent, and will set the stage for the main entertainment in the SUPERDOME later that night.

Proceeds from the event will go toward assisting the ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL in its support of numerous community programs, including the organization’s backing of the NEW ORLEANS TEACHER COLLECTIVE. Funds will also go toward the aid of existing scholarship programs and youth events the BOWL supports annually.

BROOKS said, “Being asked to be part of the first ever SUGAR BOWL COUNTRY KICKOFF is an honor. The fun will be in getting to perform with legends NITTY GRITTY and future legend Miss WILSON in front of arguably the greatest Country music fans on the planet. Any trip to LOUISIANA is a guaranteed good time, so please count me in!”

SUGAR BOWL Pres. RICHARD BRIEDE commented, “THE SUGAR BOWL Committee is always looking at ways to bring first-rate entertainment that will drive tourism in LOUISIANA. While efforts have traditionally focused on sporting events, RUSSELL DOUSSAN and the DOUSSAN MUSIC GROUP have provided us the opportunity to add great music, another hallmark of the state, to the SUGAR BOWL repertoire as we start a new football season. The SUGAR BOWL is particularly pleased that proceeds from the event will help support the work our organization is doing in the community.”

LOUISIANA Lt. Governor BILLY NUNGESSE added, “We are excited to have not just GARTH BROOKS in the SUPERDOME, but also our very own LOUISIANA music ambassador and LOUISIANA native LAINEY WILSON. She rocked the world with us on our float in the ROSE PARADE, and we know she will get the crowd rocking to welcome GARTH to the stage in NEW ORLEANS. This lineup has all the makings of a great LOUISIANA SATURDAY night.”

While this is the first year, the COUNTRY KICKOFF is expected to become an annual LABOR DAY weekend event.

