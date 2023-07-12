Starts Today

KALEIDOSCOPE and iHEARTPODCASTS are debuting a new podcast anthology series, "OUTLAWS," with the first eight-episode season telling the story of a "modern-day Robin Hood" in GREECE. "OUTLAWS: THE GOOD THIEF," the story of VASSILLIS PALEOKOSTAS, is hosted by MILES GRAY and has posted its first episode TODAY (7/12).

In a press release joint statement, KALEIDOSCOPE Co-Founders OZ WOLOSHYN and MANGESH HATTIKUDUR said, “VASSILIS PALEOKOSTAS is like a cross between a real life action hero and a philosopher. His bank robberies and escapes read like they belong on the silver screen. But he is also a socialist trying to fix a broken system. He’s like a cat burglar for the people, who also wants to get rich along the way!”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with KALEIDOSCOPE on their impressive slate of scripted podcasts,” said iHEARTPODCASTS President WILL PEARSON. “‘THE GOOD THIEF’ is popcorn podcasting at its finest -- incredibly cinematic and exciting storytelling that is perfect for summer and reason enough for getting lost in the magical world of GREECE.”

