Now On VoiceAmerica Platform

Sports betting network VSiN has inked a content distribution deal with VOICEAMERICA, giving VSiN a channel on VOICEAMERICA's platform, “VOICEAMERICA SPORTS & GAMING CHANNEL POWERED BY VSiN.”

“We pursued VSiN’s content because it’s the gold standard in the sports betting industry,” said VOICEAMERICA VP/Programming ALEX SCHILD. “As sports betting continues to expand across the country, the demand for this content will continue to grow, and we wanted to align our brand with the best in the category. VSiN content aligns with our current offerings, and we believe it will be a hit with our listeners.”

“We’re thrilled to work with VOICEAMERICA to bring VSiN’s brand of sports wagering content to even more of the nation’s growing number of fans who bet on sports,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “This relationship will further expand VSiN’s audio reach, building on our position as the largest sports betting network in the U.S.”

