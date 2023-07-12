Combs (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS has launched EMPOWER GLOBAL (EG), an online shopping platform to help consumers find and purchase products made by Black entrepreneurs. The platform hopes to strengthen the Black economy and create more opportunities for Black owned brands and businesses. This first offering is showcasing over 70 brands for consumers to checkout. The goal is to grow the site to over 200 brands by the end of the year.

The new platform was designed and built by Black owned TECHSPARQ, an ecommerce design and development company, and supported by Black-owned tech company CHATDESK. EMPOWER GLOBAL has a global strategic partnership with SALESFORCE.

COMBS said, "My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools and support needed to build successful businesses. EMPOWER GLOBAL will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle.".

COMBS GLOBAL Pres. TARIK BROOKS added, "EMPOWER GLOBAL is a transformative platform that embodies SEAN COMBS' unwavering commitment to Black entrepreneurship. On behalf of COMBS GLOBAL, we are thrilled to launch this initiative, which not only showcases the incredible products and talents of Black-owned businesses but also provides a gateway for consumers to support and uplift our community. Through EMPOWER GLOBAL, we aim to foster sustainable growth and create lasting opportunities that will leave a positive and enduring impact on the Black economy."

