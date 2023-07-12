WMBA T-Shirt Campaign (Photo: Jessica McIntosh Photography)

The NASHVILLE-based WOMEN'S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) is set to kick off its 2023 fundraising initiatives and an inaugural panel session on TUESDAY, JULY 18th at 6p (CT) at STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT on MUSIC ROW. The group has brought back a line of t-shirts reading "Music is My Business," paying homage to shirts that WMBA members wore for more than two decades.

The funds raised from the t-shirt campaign will support WMBA's mission for future programming, contribute to the NASHVILLE community, expand recruitment efforts, and empower more female leaders within the industry. The shirts will be available for purchase both in-person at the upcoming panel event, and online through the WMBA NASHVILLE website.

The inaugural panel of the "Music Is My Business" series will provide an insider's look into the business of music, featuring panelists KARI BARNHART (STUDIO BANK), LAUREN SPAHN (SHACKELFORD, BOWEN, MCKINLEY & NORTON, LLP) and KRISTIN LEE (KLBM). The panel is open for all industry professionals to attend. WMBA members will enjoy free admission, while non-members can attend for $10 at the door.

