Monsters of Rock Cruise

The 12th annual MONSTERS OF ROCK Cruise (MORC) is scheduled to set sail MARCH 2-7, 2024 aboard ROYAL CARIBBEAN’s Independence of the Seas, departing from the PORT OF MIAMI, FL., with ports of call including OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, and NASSAU, BAHAMAS.

The lineup for MORC ‘24 will have more than three dozen acts including JOE SATRIANI, ACE FREHLEY, QUEENSRYCHE, QUIET RIOT, TNT, VIXEN, H.E.A.T, THE DARKNESS, AND KALEIDO, with cruise host EDDIE TRUNK from VH1 & SIRIUSXM hosting and moderating Q&A sessions among other activities on board.

