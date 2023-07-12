Bennett (Photo: LinkedIn)

SARAH BENNETT has joined NASHVILLE-based public relations firm THE GREENROOM. She previously was Senior Publicist at IVPR, where she worked since 2019. Previous stops include ALL EYES MEDIA, THE PRESS HOUSE and PASTE magazine.

Her roster at THE GREEN ROOM will include DIERKS BENTLEY, REBA McENTIRE, THE WAR AND TREATY, NEEDTOBREATHE, CBS' "NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE," and a handful of festivals across the country.

