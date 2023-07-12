The Bigger Picture: Eagle Online Radio

REBEL MEDIA's EAGLE ONLINE RADIO will celebrate its four year anniversary on AUGUST 1st and debut an entirely new imaging presentation (NET NEWS 7/10). What's so special about the Veteran owned and operated online station is how it helped heal the soul of Founder JOHN HARLOW's difficult divorce in 2019, and is now doing the same for him as he battles his recently diagnosed Prostate Cancer.

They say music heals the soul. For radio people, it's especially true. You've heard the saying, "There are people in radio....and radio people." We all know the difference. MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explores the difference, and how this special radio station is providing hope for those looking for the "Bigger Picture" in life. Click here to read more.





