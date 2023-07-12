Quary

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that JEREMY "QUERVO" QUARY has resigned from TYLER MEDIA Country KJKE (93.3 JAKE FM)/OKLAHOMA CITY. QUARY held multiple roles, as MD, co-host on the station's "WAKE WITH JAKE" morning show, and evening personality.

PD KEVIN CHRISTOPHER told ALL ACCESS that no decisions have been made at this time regarding a replacement.

After touring the world aboard a submarine in the UNITED STATES NAVY, followed by 15 years in the construction business, QUARY launched his broadcasting career in 2013. He had been with KJKE since 2014, and previously was a producer at Talk sister station KOKC and color commentator for SHAWNEE WOLVES football on KGFF/SHAWNEE, OK.

